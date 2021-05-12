Chrissy Teigen 'Ashamed’ Over Past Courtney Stodden Bullying: ‘I’m So Sorry’ and Courtney Accepts [Photos]

Chrissy Teigen is addressing the past comments she made to Courtney Stodden.

via: Page Six

The model atoned in a lengthy Twitter thread on Wednesday for cyber-bullying Courtney Stodden in the past after the reality star accused Teigen, 35, of once telling them to kill themself.

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world,” Teigen wrote. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

She added, “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Earlier this week, Stodden, 26, alleged of Teigen in a Daily Beast interview, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.”

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns, first came to fame at age 16 in 2011 when they married a then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison. Stodden said a lot of the cyberbullying occurred during this time period.

Teigen, a social media star who has two kids with husband John Legend, tweeted that in recent years she’s tried to “give you guys joy” on her timeline, adding that the “feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

The “Cravings” cookbook author added that she tried to contact Stodden to apologize privately, but thought the public also needed to hear her words.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney,” Teigen tweeted. “I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

She concluded, “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Courtney has since responded to Wednesday’s tweets, insisting all is forgiven although the model claims Chrissy and her representatives haven’t actually tried to get in touch.

“I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.”