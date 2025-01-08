Chrisley Knows Best Star Chase Chrisley Named as Suspect in Alleged Assault at Atlanta Sports Bar

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Chase Chrisley has been named as a suspect in an alleged assault that occurred at a popular sports bar in Atlanta.

The 28-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star is alleged to have assaulted the manager of a Twin Peaks restaurant and sports bar, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

A police report obtained by the publication that officers responded to a 911 call from the restaurant — which is known for having waitresses wear revealing outfits — at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

Advertisement

According to the report, the general manager then told police he had been assaulted by Chrisley, but the reality star had already left by the time law enforcement arrived.

According to the manager, Chrisley got ‘really drunk’ during his time at the bar and was ‘disrespectful and belligerent’ to staff and customers.

The manager said he told Chrisley to leave the bar multiple times, but he stayed put and began getting even more irate.

Minutes after the last attempt to throw him out, Chrisley is alleged to have given the manager two slaps to the face.

Advertisement

The alleged slaps don’t appear to have been damaging, as the general manager turned down an offer of medical attention and stated that he wasn’t injured.

However, he still filed a police report for ‘simple assault’ in which he pointed the finger at Chrisley.

It’s unclear if the manager knew that Chrisley had been featured on his family’s popular reality series before the alleged incident, but the report states that he told police that ‘one of his employees told him that Mr. Chrisley is a well-known celebrity.’

So far, neither Chase nor his family have commented on the alleged assault.

Advertisement

The legal snafu comes after Chrisley’s former fiancée Emmy Medders appeared to debut her new relationship with rugby player Christian Dyer when she posted a photo of the two embracing in front of a Christmas tree to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day.

Chrisley announced in a statement posted to Instagram in July of 2023 that he and Medders had ended their engagement and gone their separate ways.

‘Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself,’ Chrisley wrote in his Instagram Stories. ‘We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy.’

The split came around three years after Chrisley and Medders went Instagram official in July 2020.

Advertisement

via: Daily Mail