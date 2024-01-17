Chrisean Rock Shaken Up After Men Draw Guns During Filming Of Her Dating Game Show, Footage Surfaces Online

Chrisean Rock’s appearance on the online dating show 20 vs 1 has descended into violence after a row broke out during the filming of an episode.

via: HotNewHipHop

Yesterday as Chrisean Rock was filming a dating game show. The show in question was “20 Vs. 1” which has become a famous serious on YouTube at this point. However, while many were excited about the Chrisean episode, it ultimately ended in the worst way possible. As Chrisean described on Instagram Live, some men came in with guns and started pressing a contestant. Subsequently, an altercation ensued and a man was pistol-whipped.

A gun was pulled out during Chriseanrock 20v1 pic.twitter.com/LmGgHNgX2D — livebitez (@livebitez) January 17, 2024

In the two videos above, you can see how it all went down. In one video, you can see the gun being drawn and how it eventually leads to an all-out struggle on the floor. There is screaming throughout the video as people try to plead with the gunmen. Subsequently, Chrisean took a video of the bloody aftermath and even showed the contestant who got socked in the face. He had blood all over his jacket and it was quite the harrowing scene. As for the other contestants, they seemed to be shocked at what had just transpired.

Understandably, Chrisean was pretty shaken up over the whole thing. It was a scary ordeal, and it is unclear what happened to those who crashed the shoot.