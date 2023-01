Blueface and Chrisean are going to be parents — allegedly.

Chrisean took to Instagram to announce that she’s pregnant.

In a series of videos shared to Chrisean’s Instagram Story, she can be seen at her doctor’s appointment filled with joy.

She also shared a photo of her positive pregnancy tests.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Blueface claims that Chrisean has been with multiple men and isn’t 100% certain the baby is his.

A mess. Pray for those children — all of em — Blueface, Chrisean, and the baby.