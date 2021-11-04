Chris Rock Calls Anti-Vaxxers ‘Dumb Kyrie Motherf*ckers’ at Brooklyn Show [Photos + Video]

Chris Rock has roasted vaccine skeptics during a stand-up routine, labelling anti-vaxxers “dumb” and taking a brutal swipe at NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Even the shortest Chris Rock sets make a big impact. The comedian appeared at Brooklyn Steel Wednesday, where he made it clear how he feels about anti-vaxxers and a certain basketball player.

Chris Rock was at Brooklyn Steel last night to introduce The Strokes…but first he roasted anti-vaxxers and gave everyone a new name for them ?pic.twitter.com/Aa6dhg4arg — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2021

“I haven’t seen any shows since COVID,” Rock said while introducing The Strokes. “Has anybody been like, ‘Throw your mask in the air, and wave it like you just don’t care?’ Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at? You fucking dumb Kyrie motherfuckers.”

This, of course, is in reference to Kyrie Irving and his controversial stance on vaccines. Irving claims that he isn’t against the vaccine, but is against federal mandates that are requiring people, including himself, to get it in order to do their job.

Irving: "If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what's best for you. I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID." https://t.co/1pDcKuDMm3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

“If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what’s best for you,” Irving said in an Instagram Live recently. “I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID.”

However, because of his stance, Irving has yet to play in a Brooklyn Nets game with the NBA season nearly 10 games in. While he says he’s not an anti-vaxxer, his convictions have also spurred others to protest the vaccine and demand that he is allowed to play.

Chris Rock’s takedown of Irving is now going viral on social media. The 56-year-old comedian and actor has been a vocal supporter of the vaccine and has consistently urged his fans to get the shot.

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021