Chris Brown Sued for $50 Million over Claims of 'Brutal, Violent Assault' of 4 Concertgoers After Fort Worth Show | www.lovebscott.com

Chris Brown, along with several of his entourage and his 11:11 tour promoter Live Nation, is being sued for $50 million for allegedly assaulting four concertgoers.

According to the filing from Sunday, July 21, the incident reportedly took place following the R&B singer’s concert on Friday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, claims that Brown and Conway, Hood Boss (a.k.a. Omololu Omari Akinlolu) and Sinko Ceej “brutally and severely beat” four men — Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell — in what was allegedly an unprovoked attack backstage at the show.

The complaint also claims that Live Nation continued their relationship with Brown despite his history of “bad conduct and violent conduct” and “shamelessly profits and promotes Brown’s The 11:11 Tour and brought Brown to Texas for financial gain.”

“This is Texas. The people here don’t care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way. Unprovoked violence can’t and won’t be tolerated. We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages,” said Tony Buzbee, attorney for the plaintiffs, in a statement.

Reps for Brown, Live Nation, Conway, Akinlolu and Ceej did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

“The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them,” the complaint states. “The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down. The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown, severely injured all Plaintiffs.”

According to the lawsuit, the four men were invited into the VIP area of Brown’s concert where they were allegedly waiting for the “Look at Me” artist for 30 minutes. As they had grown “tired” of waiting, Bush says he made his way to the exit where he congratulated Brown on his set. That’s when one of Brown’s crew allegedly yelled, “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?” The lawsuit claims that Brown then replied, “Oh yeah, we were…I don’t forget s—” before telling his alleged accomplices to “f—” Bush up.

The plaintiffs then claim that they were followed into a hallway by “seven to 10” of Brown’s crew as they tried to leave, but they were attacked.

“One of Brown’s entourage, known by the alias Sinko, ran to the left side of the crowd and punched Bush in the chest,” the suit alleges. “Simultaneously, another of Brown’s entourage, stage alias Hood Boss, picked up a chair and threw it at Bush’s head.”

According to the complaint, Brown allegedly told one of his accomplices, Markies Deandre Conway (a.k.a. Yella Beezy), and several others to “f—” Parker up, leaving him badly beaten. The lawsuit claims Parker became trapped in a stairwell where he was then attacked by Brown, among others.

“Upon instruction by Brown, Parker was then punched in the face and chest, kicked in the head for over ten minutes, and stomped on by Defendant Brown and his associates,” the suit alleges. “Brown encouraged his companions to join in the assault simultaneously. Brown and his entourage then continued to beat Plaintiff Parker closed fisted for almost minutes, repeatedly stomping on Defendant Parker’s head, kicking his face and ribs, and causing severe bodily injury.”

According to the complaint, the four alleged victims all needed medical treatment. Specifically, Parker was hospitalized and “will need to undergo extensive medical treatment” that he experienced in the attack “including head injuries.”

The plaintiffs are asking the court for compensatory and punitive damages “in excess [of] $50 million,” in addition to actual damages that include “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses.”

Not only does the complaint note several of the defendants’ past legal issues, but cites Brown’s incidents with the law including his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, where accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years’ probation and domestic violence counseling. He has faced various other alleged physical and sexual assault accusations over the years, too, most recently in 2023.

