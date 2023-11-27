Chris Brown Denies He's Anti-Semitic Amid Backlash for Dancing to Kanye West's 'Vultures' Song [Photo]

Chris Brown denies he’s anti-Semitic after a video surfaced of him dancing to Kanye West’s controversial song Vultures.

via: HipHopDX

Brown has hit out at Jewish wellness influencer Tanya Zuckerbrot for critcizing him for allegedly laughing at Kanye West’scontroversial “I just fucked a Jewish bitch” lyric.

Posting a clip of Brown on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying West’s recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, “Vultures,” Zuckerbrot commented: “What’s more sickening? The lyrics ‘How can I be antisemitic? I just fuc**d a Jewish b*tch!’? Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it hysterical? Sick, masochistic, antisemitic f*cks.”

Brown took issue with the categorization and replied with his own post on the social media platform, writing: “Let me make this perfectly clear before ya’ll try to use me as a pawn… Ima Piru, I ain’t Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no shit won’t be no shit!!! Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your fucking day.”

Brown later offered an updated message that removed any mention of religious affiliation or being Piru (a subset of the Bloods gang).

The updated post said: “In no way, shape or form am I antisemitic!!! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This is for the millions of young kids that look up and [may] be confused.”

Chris Brown was at a party in Dubai with occasional enemy and sometimes collaborator Kanye West when the video was taken.