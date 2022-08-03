Chris Brown Claps Back At Critics Of His Meet & Greet Fan Photos

Chris Brown defended risqué photos he has taken with female fans at meet-and-greets on his recent tour.

via: Vibe

Photos of the R&B star with fans have garnered a reaction from the public, with many users on social media commenting on Brown’s intimate interactions with them. Others have deemed the $1,000 price tag of the meet & greets exorbitant, and believe that fans should be allowed whatever liberties they desire.

Listen, if I paid $1,000 for a damn VIP meet and greet for @chrisbrown I'm sitting on his face. ????? tf? So I am not mad at these pics at all cuz you damn right imma get my money's worth! https://t.co/NhA6F3LmM1 — Laila Stevenson (@GrownLover) August 2, 2022

“When artist [sic] (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package,” Brown wrote in an Instagram story. “I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years… I have the coolest fans on the planet .. I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever.”

The crooner also took the time to call out other artists who fail to associate with their fans, crediting his with allowing him to do what he loves for a living. “Unlike these lame artist that wont even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible.. So Ima go all out for my fans!!!!”

Chris Brown is currently on the road for his One of Them Ones tour alongside rapper Lil Baby, which is presented by Rolling Loud and runs through Aug. 27, with a finale show in Las Vegas.