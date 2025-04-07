Chris Brown Advises Fans to Not Wear Red Bandanas to Support Him at Upcoming Tour

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Chris Brown has advised his fans not to wear red bandanas to his upcoming tour shows.

On Instagram, Chris Brown, known for popular singles “Run It!” and “Residuals,” explained to his followers that if they were planning on wearing red bandanas, they should switch the color to avoid any trouble.

On Saturday, April 5, Brown, who many refer to as Breezy, shared an urgent message with his nearly 145 million Instagram followers, telling them not to wear red bandanas to his upcoming tour for safety reasons.

“I see a lot of the fans collectively telling team breezy to wear red bandannas to the concert,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories. “I would highly advise [you all] to NOT do that!”

Brown then told his supporters to consider wearing a different color if they were interested in emulating his style.

“Just get brown bandannas so [you all] won’t run into any problems,” he wrote. “I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing!”

He continued, “YALL KNOW [I AM] BRIS BREEZY, but WE PROMOTING POSITIVITY ON THIS [TOUR]! Thank you And I love y’all.”

Although Brown, 35, didn’t disclose exactly why he told his followers to avoid wearing red, many assumed it was to keep attendees safe from potential gang-related activity.

It’s unclear whether the singer is officially connected to the Bloods gang, whose primary color is red; however, he’s been known in the past to represent their name.

In 2014, Brown made headlines after he was seen making one of the Bloods’ gang signs with his hand, which got several people talking. However, unnamed members of the gang spoke with TMZ and said they had no problem with Brown’s actions.

According to the publication, members of the Fruit Town Piru set have given Brown the OK due to his unwavering loyalty to their community and the city of Compton.

They said the singer has not only hired them to work events for him but he’s also spent time in their neighborhood hanging out.

In March 2025, Brown announced he was going on a massive tour to celebrate “20 years of Chris Brown.”

The show, named the “Breezy Bowl,” will feature special guests, including Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

“So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans,” he wrote on Instagram. “I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL [THROUGH] THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

Brown’s Europe portion of the tour begins in early June and will stop in locations such as Amsterdam, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Manchester, Cardiff, London, and Paris.

For his North American leg, the “11:11” singer will visit cities such as Miami, Tampa, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, the DMV area, and more.

Several days later, Brown added more North American show dates in Denver, San Antonio, and Orlando.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the news. In the comment section of his post, many told the R&B performer how excited they were to see him take the stage to celebrate his legacy.

