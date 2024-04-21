Chlöe Used Her Final Coachella 2024 Performance To Announce ‘Trouble In Paradise,’ The Singer’s Sophomore Album | lovebscott.com

It seems like just yesterday that Chlöe launched her solo career. But, if you want to be technical, it has been nearly three years since the release of her debut single, “Have Mercy.” Now that the singer’s studio album, In Pieces, has officially celebrated its one-year anniversary, she’s ready to drop a follow-up.

On Friday night, Chlöe took the stage at the second weekend of Coachella. Moreover, she also performed her “Boy Bye” single for the first time, which she initially released a week ago. Chlöe’s first single of 2024 came last month, which was “FYS.”

The singer dropped additional major news, prior to performing Boy Bye. This was that her sophomore album, “Trouble In Paradise,” is on the way. However, she didn’t reveal the official release date for it. Chlöe stated that she came up with the title of this album, due to believing she’s trouble in paradise.

Chloe Announces Her Upcoming Album ‘Trouble In Paradise’ On The Coachella Stage ??! pic.twitter.com/wHQntAXXnf — nicolee ? | BOY BYE X IYH (@cxhdailys) April 20, 2024

ANUNCIOU! “Trouble in Paradise” é título do novo álbum de Chloe Bailey.pic.twitter.com/XT2kBuaRVi — Chloe x Halle Online (@cxhonline) April 20, 2024

For those who were hoping for new music from Chloe x Halle, don’t worry. According to the sister’s latest interview with Forbes, that’s on the agenda for 2025.