Chlöe Says ‘Feeling Is Mutual’ After SZA Praises Her as a ‘Legend’ in the Making [Photo]

Black girl magic is alive and kicking.

via: Complex

Chlöe says the “feeling is mutual” after being shouted out by SZA as a “legend” in the making in a new interview.

As previously reported, SZA has been named 2023’s Woman of the Year by Billboard, with the associated Women in Music Awards ceremony set to take place at the top of next month. In a discussion with the publication shared on Wednesday, SZA was asked to name the women she herself looks up to, resulting in praise for Chlöe and a number of other fellow artists.

“I love Chloe Bailey and her commitment to perfection—I feel like she’s going to be a legend,” SZA said.

SZA also expressed admiration for Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jozzy, Starrah, Nija, and Taylor Swift. Speaking on the latter, as seen in full here, SZA noted how Swift pulled off “the biggest ‘fuck you’ to the establishment” by re-recording her earlier catalog.

Shortly after the interview went live, Chlöe responded to SZA’s remarks with some similarly supportive words of her own.

“[L]ove you always,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that “the feeling is mutual.”

It’s been not only an exciting few months for SZA and her fans, but also a downright historic period for the singer. She’s currently fresh off breaking a long-held charts record with her widely acclaimed sophomore album SOS, currently (once again) the No. 1 album in the country. This month, she also kicked off her first-ever arena tour.