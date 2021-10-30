Chloe Bailey Transforms Into A Sexy Lola From ‘Shark Tales’ [Photo]

Chloe Bailey once again is setting the Internet on fire.

The one-half of Chloe x Halle made use of her Instagram page on Friday, October 29 to offer a glimpse into her Halloween costume. In the image, the 23-year-old wore nothing but glittering pink cloth draped over her chest and waist with her own skin serving as the other part of the fish scales, leaving very little to the imagination.

The young star seemingly wore a purple wig, which has been edited to glimmer like how it would be reflecting the light underwater. She also sported purple eye makeup for a glamorous look with a bright red lipstick.

“she’s dangerous, supa bad. better watch out she’ll take your cash…,” Chloe captioned the snap, which was posted along with an image of the original character on the second slide.

Chloe’s Instagram post was quickly flooded with comments from her fans and followers, who praised her Halloween look. Her sister Halle Bailey gushed, “soo gooddd !!!!!” Megan Thee Stallion exclaimed, “Omgggg.” Yara Shahidi raved, “Woooaaah fave,” while Storm Reid added, “ATE DOWN.” Cardi B simply wrote, “Wow.”

A fan, meanwhile, enthused, “I never knew the fish from shark tale could get it…until now.” Another complimented her costume, “CHLOE OH MY GOD YOU SNAPPED.” A third fan gave a thumbs up as writing, “Yasss ma’am,” as another remarked, “THIS IS SO ICONIC.”

Chloe recently explained her attitude towards haters and critics of her sexy imagery. “I think it’s about the support system you have around you. I have to remind myself, as long as I’m being authentic and being myself, then, that’s all that matters,” she said on “The Real”, “People say I do too much and maybe I do, but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am.”

The “Have Mercy” songstress realized that “you can’t please everybody. Some people will like me, some people don’t. And that’s okay.” She added, “They’re talking, so that’s good!”

Have Mercy Ms. Bailey!