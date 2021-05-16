Chloe Bailey Clears Up Speculations After Explicit Video Of Her Surfaces Online [Photos + Video]

Chloe Bailey, one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle; took to Twitter to clear the air after a viral video of her doing choreography in a thong hit the net.

via: Hot 97

As Chloe was celebrating the one year anniversary of her hit single, “Do It,” in a since-deleted post, Chloe is seen doing the choreography from the song’s video, yet she was wearing just a t-shirt and thong underwear. After receiving mixed reactions online. Chloe clears up any speculations and explains what was shown in the video. She says via Twitter, “guys that video was literally from may 2020 of me rehearsing the do it choreo alone in my room having fun wanted to show bts content. i stay up to 3-4am sometimes just rehearsing in my room.”

guys that video was literally from may 2020 of me rehearsing the do it choreo alone in my room having fun ?? wanted to show bts content. i stay up to 3-4am sometimes just rehearsing in my room — Chlo?e (@ChloeBailey) May 15, 2021

This isn’t Chloe’s first time sharing a sexy video with fans. We previously reported the singer gave fans a treat when she reached million followers on Instagram. She called it a “special performance.” She captioned the minute long video, “a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers..”

Let that girl live.