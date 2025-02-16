Chilli Reveals Bible Study Helped Her Prepare For Marriage To Actor Matthew Lawrence

BY: Walker Published 45 minutes ago

Matthew Lawrence officially started Chilli following his divorce from Cheryl Burke.

Chilli has embraced a new outlook on love and commitment after getting more spiritual insight with bible study. To add, she’s apparently even more enthusiastic about marrying her longtime partner, Lawrence “soon.”

While appearing on 107.9 Atlanta’s Chosen Journey Show on Thursday (Feb. 13), the TLC star made the revelation that studying the Bible has influenced her perspective on marriage, leading her to reevaluate the “traditional” aspects of relationships. For her, it’s now become less about just romance and more about a deeper spiritual connection and understanding.

Advertisement

Amidst conversation, Chilli was also asked when she’d be walking down the aisle with the Boy Meets World star, to which she responded it would be “coming soon.”

Chilli and Lawrence confirmed their relationship in late 2022, when a rep from Chilli’s team told TMZ that they were “in an exclusive relationship.” They had been lying low for a while, keeping the status of their relationship under wraps, but around Thanksgiving and Christmas of that year, the two were spotted spending time in ATL where Chilli’s family resides.

The two were also spotted on the island of Waikiki, Hawaii in the Summer of 2021, although reportedly, they weren’t yet romantically involved.

Advertisement

The couple made their big debut via Instagram on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) as they danced together to a-ha’s 1985 timeless hit, “Take On Me,” all while wearing matching pajamas. “#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute,” captioned the video.

Chilli’s news of a soon-to-be wedding comes after her ex-boyfriend Usher shared revelations of a failed proposal to the R&B singer last year amid Super Bowl 2024 hoopla.

The “Nice and Slow” crooner shared with PEOPLE that he once popped the question and was denied. “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no,” he admitted. “I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”

However, according to the same outlet, a “source close to” Chilli said that she was “unbothered by the recent hoopla involving her past relationship.”

Advertisement

via: Vibe