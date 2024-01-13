'All My Children' Star Alec Musser Dead at 50

‘All My Children” star Alec Musser has died, his fiancée Paige Press announced Saturday via Instagram.

He was 50.

via People:

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote of Musser in the post, which included several photos in the carousel. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she continued in another story slide.

Press went on to address Musser directly, writing, “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

Musser was best known for playing Del Henry on the ABC soap opera All My Children from 2005-2007. He also appeared on Rita Rocks and the TV movie Road to the Altar in 2009, and on ABC’s Desperate Housewives in 2011.

Per his Instagram, Musser appears to have loved outdoor sports and fitness. His most recent post on Tuesday appears to be a photo of him surfing. He captioned the image “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight. ?”

Per Press’s Instagram story, Musser was a former Abercrombie & Fitch model and a dog dad.

RIP.