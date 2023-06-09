Chika Continues To Berate T.I. & Tiny’s Grandchild Following Airplane Tirade

CHIKA is showing no signs of remorse for throwing serious shade in the direction of T.I. and Tiny‘s grandchildren, now doubling down on her original comments.

via: HotNewHipHop

Nearly a week later and Chika continues to face backlash surrounding her comments about T.I. and Tiny’s grandchild. The Industry Games rapper aired out her grievances after Zonnique Pullins’ child sat in first class and allegedly began to cry during the red-eye flight. This led to a long-winded tirade on Twitter including a variety of insults. One of which read, “I hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench.” Ultimately, Tiny, Zonnique, and the babysitter fired back at Chika, who then tried to justify her Twitter rant.

Still, Chika has no remorse about targeting two children in her late night rant. After a fan asked Chika if she apologized to the mother and the child, the rapper wrote, “Why would i do that?” Still, she said her tweets weren’t personal, nor did she feel sorry for “venting about a scenario/stranger.” Ultimately, another flurry of backlash piled out yet she stood her ground on the matter and explained that she also faced insults due to the incident. “plus, shorty tried to insult me back so at THAT point, we even. she wasn’t even on the flight,” she wrote.

The nanny taking care of the two children, who weren’t actually twins, called out Chika following her initial rant and insulted her B.O. This turned into a point that people in her mentions have apparently focused on. One user called her a “musty heaux” and encouraged the rapper to “get some soap.” Chika responded, “imagine commenting on the scent of someone you can’t afford to sit beside.” She continued to explain that people only mentioned her smell because of her weight.

“btw, like i said on my story: shawty was tryna get her lick back cuz i called her and her children a plethora of names in jest. but bitch, i showered 30 min prior to boarding and my clothes were fresh out the dryer. you saw fat & thought, ‘lemme attribute a smell to her body,’” she continued.

As the internet continued to pile on, Chika concluded her rant by, once again, insulting Zonnique Pullins’ and her child. “and that’s why it’s STILL fuck your kids. i complained (rudely) for a real reason. you and your busted ass nanny just chose to be trash & lie on the internet,” she wrote. “again, choke.”