Cher’s Rep Responds to Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Split Speculation

Coachella draws headlines, but this past weekend, fans were buzzing with speculation after Cher’s longtime boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, was spotted at the festival surrounded by a gaggle of blonde women — with no Cher in sight.

The rep’s clarification became necessary after Edwards caused a stir with his appearance at Coachella last weekend.

Cher and Edwards’ relationship continues to generate attention for the wrong reasons. Last year, insiders claimed that the singer’s family is uncomfortable with her dating him.

Over the weekend, Edwards caused a buzz on social media after he was spotted with several blonde women at Coachella.

The sighting caused some fans to speculate on the status of his relationship with Cher, igniting rumors that they had broken up.

However, a representative of the “Believe” singer has confirmed that there is nothing to worry about.

In a chat with TMZ, Cher’s rep shut down speculations of a breakup, noting that the couple remains together romantically and is very happy.

The rep also said there was nothing behind Cher’s absence from the music festival, adding that Edwards attended the event with friends.

Although there are no issues between Cher and Edwards, her family reportedly believes the latter has red flags.

In November 2024, sources revealed that people close to the singer, including her son Chaz Bono, whom she shares with the late Sonny Bono, were struggling to come to terms with her relationship with Edwards.

The sources said Cher’s loved ones believed Edwards had several red flags and were concerned about his true intentions. However, their efforts to express their concerns to the “Little Man” songstress were reportedly seemingly ignored.

One insider told the Daily Mail, “Cher’s family has given up on trying to convince her that Alexander does not have her best interests in mind.”

They added, “She claimed that he was not after her money but now he is literally getting paid an enormous amount of money for this new album and she is giving him creative control of it.”

The album the source referred to is Cher’s latest project, which she and Edwards are collaborating on and which he reportedly has significant creative control over and enjoys financial benefits from.

Another worry Cher’s family has is the possibility of the iconic singer revising her will to include Edwards.

These fears were heightened after rumors emerged that she was contemplating doing just that.

The insider told the outlet that Cher “has not yet done this but is strongly considering it because she claims he is the love of her life.”

They added, “And, if her album is the last album she does, it will undoubtedly be a massive success. When she passes, this gives AE all of the profits for it and he is set for life. Huge red flag.”

Cher’s family also fumed after she publicly supported Edwards following his brawl with rapper Travis Scott after the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala.

A source claimed, “Her family was extremely concerned after she defended him getting into this brawl with Travis Scott because she condoned his violence.”

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards first crossed paths in October 2022 during Paris Fashion Week.

The pair quickly sparked dating rumors the following month after being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Despite Edwards’ public past, including infidelity during his relationship with Amber Rose, Cher didn’t seem concerned. She even told fans on social media that she was in love and not ignoring the facts, writing, “Smoke doesn’t always mean fire.”

By December 2022, Cher shared a photo of a stunning diamond ring on social media, sparking engagement rumors. She later clarified that it was a gift and not a proposal.

In March 2023, they made their red carpet debut at the Versace fashion show, sealing the moment with a kiss.

