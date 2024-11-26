Cher’s Family Has ‘Given Up’ Warning Her About Toy Boy Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Despite ‘Red Flags’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Cher’s family is said to be at a loss over what to do about her relationship with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, with insiders claiming that their repeated warnings have fallen on deaf ears.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer’s loved ones are growing increasingly concerned about her relationship with the music exec — 40 years her junior — who she’s been dating for two years.

Cher, 78, is reportedly “blind” to Edwards’ worrying behaviour according to family sources.

And her son Chaz Bono, 55, believes the superstar is unaware of his “true intentions” after it was recently revealed the pair are collaborating on a new song together.

A source told the DailyMail: “She claimed that he was not after her money but now he is literally getting paid an enormous amount of money for this new album and she is giving him creative control of it.”

The source added further panic about the relationship arose when Cher revealed she was allegedly taking steps to amend her will to include Edwards.

They continued: “She has not yet done this but is strongly considering it because she claims he is the love of her life.

“And, if her album is the last album she does it will undoubtedly be a massive success.

“When she passes, this gives AE all of the profits for it and he is set for life. Huge red flag.”

Cher, who released a greatest hits compilation, Forever, earlier this year, opened up about a new album during an appearance on The Tonight Show to promote her recently-released memoir, Cher, The Memoir: Part One.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked: “Could there be another album? Would you do another one?”

Cher confirmed: “I’m about to.”

In June, Cher appeared to condone AE’s brawl with Travis Scott after they got into a physical altercation after the 2024 amfAR Cannes Gala.

“I’m proud of Alexander,” she wrote on Instagram following the incident. “He didn” start the fight against two men… He finished it, Gotta love him.”

According to the source, Cher’s stance on the situation also sparked concern for her family.

They said: “Her family was extremely concerned after she defended him getting into this brawl with Travis Scott because she condoned his violence.”

A representative for Cher denied that such concerns about her relationship exist.

Cher confirmed she was dating Edwards, 38, in November 2022 when she tweeted an Instagram post of the unlikely duo who were photographed holding hands at two Los Angeles hotspots.

The legendary singer shared the news on X in a post that simply said “Alexander” next to a heart emoji.

When a fan asked if AE was her new man, she doubled down with two heart emojis, as well as the words “love doesn’t know math.”

The following month Cher talked about her hot new romance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She said: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous.

“But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

via: Radar Online