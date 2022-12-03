Cher Opens Up About Relationship to Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: ‘On Paper It’s Kind of Ridiculous’ [Photos + Video]

Cher isn’t holding back any juicy details when it comes to her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

via: People

The pop superstar, 76, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show Friday and explained exactly what it is that draws her to her new partner, 36.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said of the pairing. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Describing the rapper and music exec — whom she was first romantically linked to earlier this month after they were spotted holding hands — Cher listed off several traits that she’d use to describe her significant other.

“He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

The musician went on to explain her reasoning behind dating younger men, telling Clarkson that she would’ve “never had a date” had she just stuck to older guys.

“Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher said. “Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

This isn’t the first time that Cher has given fans insight into her relationship. A few days before Thanksgiving, she posted a shirtless photo of her beau on Twitter. In a separate post, she encouraged her followers to never give up on love.

He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.

Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG??. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E?Grill,

Must say he was different 4 Me. — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022