Cher Accused of Having Four Men 'Kidnap' Her Troubled Son Elijah Before His Rehab Stint, Court Documents Reveal

Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop Allman from reconciling with his estranged wife.

The shocking accusation was detailed in a court filing by Cher’s estranged daughter-in-law regarding an incident with the singer’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, and four men allegedly hired for the job.

According to a court filing by Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, the incident took place at Los Angeles’ famous Chateau Marmont Hotel, where he had reportedly been living for six months.

King claimed that the couple was at the hotel on their wedding anniversary in an attempt to reconcile the strained relationship. However, there appeared to be cause for concern from the Grammy-winning singer regarding her son’s health.

“On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room,” King told the court in connection to the couple’s divorce case. “I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah’s) mother.”

King filed the declaration four days after the alleged incident at Hotel Marmont. “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” she claimed while nothing he was in “lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me.”

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail provided further context on Allman’s state at the time of the alleged kidnapping.

After Allman collapsed at the entrance of the hotel, he was transported to a rehab facility in Pasadena.

“At first he looked like he was dead, but he had in fact passed out,” a witness said of Allman. “The staff picked him up and took him inside.”

In the past, Allman has spoken about his battle with substance abuse and admitted to using illicit substances as early as age 11. His battle with heroin has additionally been largely documented.

“I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband,” King noted in the declaration on Cher’s alleged drastic measure to get her son help.

Hotel staff present for Allman’s extended stay commented on his concerning state, noting how he could frequently be seen “smoking” cigarettes that “always looked like it was dipped in something.”

“He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out,” one insider connected to the hotel claimed. Another chimed in, “He looked strung-out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets.”

Cher appeared to be aware of her son’s state — and allegedly hired a caretaker to keep a close eye on his situation.

“The caretaker would sit out in the entrance area of the hotel just waiting to see where and what Elijah was up to,” a source said.