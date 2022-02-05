Chelsea Handler Postpones Comedy Shows After Hospital Scare

Chelsea Handler was forced to postpone multiple comedy shows after ending up hospitalized.

via Complex:

The news was announced Friday afternoon, just hours before the 46-year-old comedian was scheduled to take the stage at the Keller Auditorium in Portland. A message posted to Handler’s social media accounts confirmed the Feb. 4 gigs in Portland had been pushed back to March 5; while her Feb. 5 show in Eugene, Oregon, was rescheduled for March 4. Both events are part of Handler’s Vaccinated and Horny Tour, which kicked off this week in Seattle.

“Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future,” the post’s caption read.

The announcement states tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates.

A day after the postponements were confirmed, Handler filmed a video message from her hospital bed and apologized for the last-minute cancellations. Though she didn’t provide many details, the former late-night talk show host said she had to move the gigs because of a health scare.

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” she said in a message shared on her Instagram Stories. “I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows … So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

Vaccinated and Horny Tour will include stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia, before concluding Oct. 22 in Las Vegas.

We’re glad too hear she’s doing ‘ok’ — we know Chelsea can be polarizing, but the way 2022 is set-up we’re wishing positivity and good vibes on everyone.

