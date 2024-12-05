Charlamagne tha God and Whoopi Goldberg Clash on ‘The View’ Over Hunter Biden Pardon [Video]

BY: Walker Published 13 mins ago

Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God put everyone in an awkward situation when they clashed in a new episode of “The View”. In the Wednesday, December 4 episode of the talk show, the two TV personalities were involved in a heated argument when discussing President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter.

Charlamagne claimed that Joe Biden lied when it came to pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, over felony gun and tax convictions. The president had previously vowed to withhold such clemency from his own family.

“I’m gonna stop you for a second. Only because you don’t know that it was a lie,” Goldberg told Charlamagne. “We don’t know why he changed his mind. I’m gonna tell you what I think. I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over. At some point, you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just going to follow the straight-and-narrow always, because that’s what’s expected of Democrats.”

Charlamagne fired back, “But that’s their fault! They’re the ones that go out there and stand on this moral high ground. They don’t have to do that.”

“So we’re mad at him because he changed his [mind]?” Goldberg asked Charlamagne, who responded: “I’m not mad at him for pardoning Hunter Biden. You sound like you’re mad!”

“Can you explain to me why it is that when Joe Biden does something, everybody clutches their pearls?” Goldberg later asked after co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped into the conversation and noted that President Biden had previously “made a point” to stand by institutions of integrity before pardoning Hunter.

“Nobody has criticized Donald Trump more than me and Charlamagne Tha God!” Griffin told Goldberg in defense.

“Yeah, I’ve criticized him more,” Goldberg said. “But, you’re missing my question. My question is: What is it that makes people flip out with Joe, but we don’t have the same kind of thing [with Trump]?”

Charlamagne had his own question for Goldberg: “Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong, and why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong? You don’t think Joe Biden is wrong?”

When Goldberg said she didn’t, Charlamagne replied that was “ridiculous.” “No, you’re ridiculous,” Goldberg fired back.

“I didn’t say you were ridiculous, Ms. Goldberg. I would never say that. I just think that’s [ridiculous],” the radio host said before Goldberg asked him to “come over here and give me a kiss.”

The two then hugged and let the tension die down.

"Why can't you say when Democrats are wrong!?" Charlamagne tha God and Whoopi Goldberg clash over Biden pardoning his son, Hunter. pic.twitter.com/uL2cG4tjBg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2024