Charlamagne tha God Shares Insight on What May Be Next for ‘The Breakfast Club’ After Angela Yee Exit

All good things must come to an end, or so they say, but The Breakfast Club is pushing forward despite reports stating otherwise.

via: Complex

As revealed earlier this month, Angela Yee will soon be leaving the show to launch her own nationally syndicated daily program Way Up With Angela Yee. While it was quickly clarified that both Charlamagne and DJ Envy would proceed with their hosting duties following Angela’s exit, Charlamagne has now teased a bit more on what listeners can potentially expect from this next chapter of the long-running morning show.

Noted in a recently released interview with MadameNoire is that Charlamagne’s current contract runs until 2025, meaning he is indeed here to stay for at least a few more years. He also suggested fans can expect to see some new hosts being brought onto the team.

“I’m not going away,” Charlamagne told the publication. “Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

Adding onto the “new members” possibility, Charlamagne continued, saying he doesn’t think it’ll be just one person who’s enlisted after Angela’s departure.

“It might be two,” he said.

Amid tweet-spurred speculation earlier this month, Angela confirmed to listeners that she would be leaving the show, although an exact departure date was not given at the time. Having her own show, Angela explained, has “always been a goal.”