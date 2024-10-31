Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Broke Up Last Weekend: ‘They Haven’t Been on the Same Page’

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly called it quits after three years together because they haven’t been able to see eye to eye for some time.

The former couple broke up just last weekend, PEOPLE has learned. As for what caused it, a source says, “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 29, that Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways after three years of dating.

Advertisement

Reps for both stars have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

Kravitz and Tatum most recently stepped out together for a night out at a play starring Tatum’s Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke in New York City’s Red Hook neighborhood on Oct. 6.

At Blink Twice’s August premiere, Kravitz, who directed the film, told PEOPLE, “Art is our love language,” when asked about potential future collaborations with her then-fiancé.

“I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she added at that time.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the actress and filmmaker has been seen without her engagement ring, including during a recent outing with her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.

Neither Kravitz nor Tatum have yet shared any new posts to their social media since PEOPLE confirmed the end of their engagement.

via: People