Channing Tatum Shares Photo of Daughter Everly's Face for First Time [Photo]

Channing Tatum has shared a photo of his daughter Everly‘s face for the first time on Instagram.

The 41-year-old actor took to social media to share a sweet picture of him and 8-year-old Everly hanging out at the beach together.

Everly is Channing‘s daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids,” Channing captioned the photo. “you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun ? hehehe.”

Take a look: