Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Back in Divorce Court Months After Settlement

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Four months after Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum settled their six-year divorce proceedings, the former couple are reportedly heading back to court.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, lawyers for Channing, 44, and Jenna, 44, revealed details of the deal the exes hashed out in court.

Jenna’s powerhouse lawyer, Samantha Spector, filed documents on Wednesday, January 29, over benefits, which could include retirement and health care plans that Channing receives from Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The actress said that she will be seeking an order preventing SAG from making benefit payments to Channing “pending the determination and disposition of [Jenna’s] interest, if any, in employee’s benefits under the plan.”

Further, she asked that an order directing SAG to notify her when benefits under the plan first become payable to Channing and for the court to instruct SAG to make payment to her based on the interest she was awarded in the account.

Channing filed his own request to be notified about Jenna’s employee benefit plans with SAG. The actor also asked that he be notified when Jenna is owed money and that SAG pay him any cut he is owed from the plans.

As In Touch previously reported, Jenna and Channing wed in 2009 and split in 2018. They share a daughter named Everly Tatum, 11.

The legal battle dragged on for years until the exes were finally able to reach a settlement in September 2024, only weeks before they were scheduled to face off at a trial.

As In Touch first reported, the biggest issue during negotiations was how the exes would split the profits from the Magic Mike empire.

Channing starred in the 2012 film Magic Mike as a male stripper. The film was a massive success and led to two sequels, a live show in Las Vegas, a reality show and various brand licensing deals. Jenna believed she was owed a 50 percent cut of Channing’s interest in the various businesses.

Channing disagreed with Jenna’s position.

A couple of months before the scheduled trial, Jenna demanded Channing’s divorce lawyers be kicked off the case.

Jenna had an issue with one of the law firms representing him, since she claimed the law firm had previously represented a business, that she deemed community property in the divorce.

She also accused Channing of refusing to turn over documents regarding the Magic Mike businesses.

Channing denied all of Jenna’s claims. He said he kept Jenna up to date with the businesses and had provided her with all relevant information.

In regard to the law firm, Channing said the firm represented him but never Jenna. “[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC.

She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” Channing’s lawyer argued.

The actor’s attorney continued, “To deprive [Channing] of the counsel of his choice at this late stage in these proceedings, where no unfair disadvantage to [Jenna] can be established, would be devastating to [Channing] and cause him undue hardship without serving the purpose of the disqualification remedy.”

Channing accused Jenna of attempting to drag out the divorce.

A couple of weeks later, the exes hashed out the settlement.

As In Touch previously reported, Channing split with his longtime girlfriend Zoë Kravitz in October 2024 after three years of dating. For her part, Jenna has been in a relationship with Steve Kazee since October 2018.

via: In Touch Weekly