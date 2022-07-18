Chaney Jones Responds to Rumor That She and Justin Combs Are Vacationing Together in Greece [Photo + Video]

Chaney Jones stepped forward to address rumors she is dating Diddy’s son.

via: Complex

Just over a month after Kanye West and Chaney Jones called it quits, rumors are circulating on social media that the 24-year-old model is vacationing in Greece with Justin Combs.

Over the weekend, Jones and Combs took to social media to highlight their Mykonos trips, posting similar videos to their Instagram Stories in which it appeared they were at the same beach around the same time. While the two weren’t pictured together, it didn’t take long before people began speculating that Chaney and Justin are an item.

One user jumped in the comments to claim Combs was the person holding the camera that snapped some bikini pics of Jones. This got Chaney’s attention, with her writing, “No there was a group of us there & I’ve been friends with that family for years.”

She added, “Please stop believing everything you see on the internet lol.”

The rumors arrive just a few weeks after Jones posted a TikTok video of herself playing football in a backyard with Diddy’s 28-year-old son.

Back in June, Page Six reported Chaney Jones and Ye had broken up, with the insider claiming the relationship got “choppy” after a May getaway in Tokyo. The next day, Chaney appeared to shut down the gossip as she shared a birthday tribute to West on TikTok, writing, “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu.”

Chaney Jones says she’s in Greece with a group of people, not just Justin Combs and she’s been a friend of the family for years https://t.co/KkyAV4Eb9u pic.twitter.com/gCT6hWPQdK — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 18, 2022