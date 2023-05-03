Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard Finalized Divorce Days Before She Announced Her Pregnancy

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard finalized their divorce just days before she announced that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Davon Godchaux.

via Page Six:

According to court docs obtained by The US Sun, the supermodel and the New York Giants player submitted their signed Marital Settlement Agreement on April 19.

By April 28, a New Jersey judge signed off on the divorce, declaring them single individuals.

Per the outlet, the former couple “voluntarily agreed to settle all collateral issues including … alimony, custody, child support and equitable distribution.”

Both Iman, 32, and Shepard, 30, reportedly agreed the terms were “fair and equitable.”

They will share joint custody of their daughters: Cali Clay, 4, and Cassie Snow, 3.

Sterling originally filed for divorce in June 2021 after nearly four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

On Wednesday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel confirmed that she was expecting after publicist Lori Krebs shared a snap of her with a growing baby bump.

“Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one ??,” she captioned maternity pictures of herself with Godchaux, who also plays in the NFL.

The pair posed together in all-white outfits as they gazed into each other’s eyes and touched her bare stomach.

The New England Patriots defensive tackle hinted that an engagement might be near, as he commented, “My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever ?????????.”

While it’s unclear when Iman and Godchaux began dating, they went Instagram-official with their romance in April 2022.

They shared pictures from Coachella on their respective Instagram accounts at the time, with the athlete writing, “Mines.”

Godchaux is also a father to son Davon from a previous relationship.

Well…we’re glad everyone is off on their new path.