Cesar Pina, DJ Envy’s Former Business Partner, May Take Plea Deal In Real Estate Fraud Case

DJ Envy’s former business partner Cesar Pina is reportedly considering accepting a plea deal after he was charged with defrauding dozens of real estate investors.

via: Vibe

The New Jersey resident, who was recently arrested for wire fraud, may be taking a plea deal after being charged with illegally obtaining money from several real estate investors.

AllHipHop obtained court documents which included a statement from Pina’s attorney. “Counsel for the parties represented that this additional continuance is necessary for effective preparation and to permit the parties to attempt to resolve this case prior to indictment and thereby avoid a trial,” they wrote.

“Plea negotiations are currently in progress, and both the United States and the defendant desire additional time to negotiate a plea agreement, which would render grand jury proceedings and a trial in this matter unnecessary.”

Cesar Pina, whose business moniker was Flipping NJ, was arrested back in October for wire fraud. DJ Envy hasn’t been charged with anything, but his name has come up regularly in connection to Pina’s shady business dealings.

“Now Cesar, if he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know,” Envy said on an episode of The Breakfast Club. “But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return. For anybody to say I was involved, that’s totally not true. I would never. I’ve been on radio close to 30 years and never in my 30 years’ time did I do nothing but try to uplift people.”

While Pina echoed the sentiment in a tell-all video, he did take issue with Envy being presented as a victim. “DJ Envy’s attorney’s defense that DJ Envy is a victim — that’s the dumbest sh*t I ever heard in my life,” he said. “Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars, we were partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That’s it. He’s not a victim! He was my partner, he was an investor.”