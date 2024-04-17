Celine Dion Shares First-Look Image At Documentary, Unveils Premiere Date | lovebscott.com

The documentary focused on Celine Dion and her journey with Stiff-Person Syndrome officially has a release date.

via: AceShowbiz

On Tuesday, April 16, the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker shared on Instagram a photo from “I Am: Celine Dion” in addition to unveiling its premiere date.

The image featured the 56-year-old legendary singer’s side profile. Pulling her hair back, the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” hitmaker, who is battling a rare autoimmune neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome (SPS), seemed to be in high spirits as she’s seen holding up an empowered fist.

In the caption, Celine’s team wrote, “Get ready! @amazonmgmstudios announces release date to the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @primevideo starting June 25.”

It further noted that the documentary, directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, “gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

Fans immediately expressed their excitement in the comments section. “I’ve been waiting for this for ages. I’m so excited!” one person wrote. “I’m rooting for Celine with all my heart.”

“This is a must watch immediately upon release,” another added. Someone else said, “I don’t know how to express my excitement in French, so I’ll say it in English. WOOHOO!!!” Fellow singer Cyndi Lauper also showed love for Celine by writing, “Many many blessings! Love you Celine!”

“I Am: Celine Dion” was announced in January. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Celine shared in a statement at the time.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” the “All by Myself” singer continued. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”