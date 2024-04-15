CBS Orders ‘The Gates’ To Series; Daytime Sudser That Centers On A Black Family To Debut In January | lovebscott.com

Soaps fans will have even more tasty drama to sink their teeth into: CBS has officially ordered a brand-new daytime series titled The Gates.

via: Deadline

CBS announced today that it has ordered the new daytime drama The Gates to series and will premiere the soap in January 2025.

The specific time period and launch date will be announced at a later date, but it seems certain the drama will take over The Talk‘s timeslot.

The Gates follows the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community. Michele Val Jean, who has written more than 2,000 episodes of daytime dramas and won multiple Daytime Emmy and WGA Awards for her work on The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital, will serve as writer and showrunner.

Val Jean will also be an executive producer alongside Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.

The Gates was developed from the joint venture between CBS Studios and the NAACP. The series will be produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP venture in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

On Friday, CBS revealed that it had picked up The Talk for a 15th and final season and will wrap its run in December.

As Deadline first reported, the future of The Talk was cast in doubt in March when CBS announced plans to develop The Gates. The last time a broadcast network developed a daytime drama that centered on a Black family was in 1989, when NBC launched Generations. It lasted until 1991.