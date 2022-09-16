‘Catatonic’ Wendy Williams Was ‘at Death’s Door’ in 2020 Before Friends Intervened

As previously reported, Wendy Williams is spending time in a wellness facility to focus on improving her health.

via: Page Six

Wendy Williams was “at death’s door” and ultimately hospitalized for two blood transfusions two years ago due to her worsening alcohol addiction, multiple sources exclusively tell Page Six.

The former daytime talk show host’s struggles came to a head in May 2020 when friends of hers, which included DJ Boof, discovered Williams “catatonic” at her New York City apartment, where her former manager Bernie Young allegedly refused to call 911 out of fear it would become public knowledge.

“I don’t think he understood the extent of what was going on, and I don’t think he wanted it to get out that she was not well, and he definitely didn’t want a 911 call like [what] happened a year later,” Williams’ longtime friend and eyewitness to the incident tells Page Six.

(Williams was taken to Beth Israel hospital in September 2021 for a mental health check).

Our source says that Williams’ New York City apartment was in disarray as a result of her addiction and her poor health.

“It was pretty much a mess. It was a mess,” the source says. “She was in her robe, it was soiled, she was catatonic, she was in a very, very bad state. She was looking at the ceiling. She was just not responsive, but her eyes were open, but she was definitely in a catatonic state.”

Our source reveals that they discovered “a case of alcohol, open wine bottles and Ketel One.”

“We started clearing out a lot of liquor,” the eyewitness shares.

Our source claims they, as well as Boof, insisted that Young call paramedics or Williams’ former sober team, which was headed by Ron Clinton, to get help. In the meantime, our source says they and Boof fed the shock jock ice chips to keep her hydrated.

“She’s going to die. She literally couldn’t stand up,” our source recalls. “She was just lying on top of the covers, and she needed 911 help, and [Young’s] like, ‘We’re not getting 911.’”

Eventually, Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter and their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., got on the phone and begged her to get help.

“Kevin and Kevin Jr. were both saying, ‘Please, come on, mom. Let [Ron and his team] come up,” our source recalls. “Get some help.”

Kevin Sr. later confirmed to us the aforementioned events involving him and his son.

We’re told Boof then drove Williams in his car to the hospital, where she received two blood transfusions because she was “so low on iron,” multiple sources confirm. She remained under medical observation for about four or five days and had “no recollection” of the events that had transpired.

“Boof was the savior of her f–king life,” a second source says, noting that he went back to her apartment after he dropped her off to dump the alcohol.

“She was really, in my opinion, at death’s door,” our initial eyewitness says. “If we were not there that day, she would not be here. She would not have made it. If it weren’t for Kevin and Ron Clinton and his team, she wouldn’t have made it.”

Neither Clinton nor Young returned Page Six’s multiple requests for comment.

“The focus is not on anything from her past. The only focus we have at this time is for Wendy to continue to strive at getting better and moving forward,” Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, tells Page Six. “Right now she is healing and working on the second part to her documentary and her podcast, she has several things that are demanding her attention right now and past gossip is not one of them.”

While Williams recovered from that traumatic incident, her health and wellness continued to roller coaster. The “How you Doin’?” host, who stepped away from her eponymous talk show at the start of what would become its final season, temporarily relocated to Florida to be closer to her son and seek treatment at a wellness center.

However, her improvements were only temporary, as Page Six confirmed Wednesday that she checked back into a rehab facility to treat her addiction issues.

“It’s gotten worse,” a separate source told us. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

Williams’ manager, Will Selby, told us Friday that she’s “sounding better and better every day.”

“Her vitality and motivation is at an all time high considering what she is going through,” he said. “All she talks about is her upcoming projects with ‘The Wendy Williams Experience’ and her new documentary slated to come in 2023.”