Cassie’s Lawyer Calls Diddy’s Claim the Beating Tape Was Doctored BS

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Cassie Ventura’s lawyer is calling BS on Diddy’s claim that the video of him beating her up in a hotel hallway is edited … and, her attorney says he’s sure the footage will be admitted into evidence.

Her attorney Douglas Wigdor insists the footage is authentic and expects it to be admitted as evidence in Diddy’s upcoming trial.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Wigdor dismissed Diddy’s argument, saying, ‘It’s not surprising Diddy would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial.’

He added, ‘I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence, and that Combs will be held accountable for his depravity.’

Diddy’s team claims CNN altered and destroyed the original footage, arguing for its exclusion in court, but Cassie’s camp expects the motion to be denied.

While Diddy is not facing criminal charges for the assault seen in the footage, federal prosecutors intend to use it to support allegations of his history of violence.

The disgraced rapper, 54, is currently behind bars after he was charged with a host of sex trafficking and racketeering offenses following his September 16 arrest.

As it stands, he will remain in prison ahead of his May 2025 trial.

Cassie played a pivotal role in the downfall of Diddy after she accused him of repeated physical abuse and rape in a bombshell $30million lawsuit.

She had been in a long-term on-off relationship with Combs for 11 years.

They secretly started dating in 2007, two years after first meeting when Cassie was just 19. Their romance became public knowledge in 2012 and they split six years later in 2018.

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs for ‘rape, and of repeated physical abuse over about a decade’ on November 16, 2023, which indirectly explained her musical elusiveness.

In the filing, she claimed that just before the end of their relationship, he forced his way into her home and raped her.

Her lawsuit described in detail how he allegedly drugged her, intimidated her and forced her to have sex with male sex workers in front of him throughout their romance.

Combs settled the case just one day later.

In March, shocking surveillance footage emerged, showing Combs violently attacking Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Combs, wearing only a towel, can be seen chasing her down the hall before grabbing her at the back of the head and slamming her into the ground.

Cassie addressed the chilling video in a statement, which read: ‘Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.

‘The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.

‘Domestic Violence is the issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.’

At the time of Combs’ arrest, a source close to Cassie said it had not been a cause for celebration for her.

‘She is relieved that the case has escalated but she isn’t celebrating,’ the insider told DailyMail.com.

‘She is upset that people didn’t listen to other alleged victims in the 90s because she would have been spared.’

‘Cassie is taking time away to focus on her peace because the details of the case are triggering,’ the source added.

She was also said to be ‘hurt’ by the baby oil jokes and memes made after Federal agents claimed they confiscated ‘1,000 bottles’ of baby oil and lubricant from Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles – believed to be used in his ‘Freak Offs.’

In November, Combs’ defense attorneys claimed the security video of Combs attacking Cassie was ‘edited’.

Federal prosecutors cited the video as evidence that Combs was sex trafficking Ventura, as well as the danger he could pose to other women if released on bail.

But the music mogul’s defense attorneys hit back, arguing the prosecution used a ‘manipulated version’ of the footage and ‘invented’ the narrative being told in court, ABC News reported.

The defense said the video did not show a ‘freak off’, a term referring to Combs’ long-rumored sex parties, but instead a domestic dispute in which the rapper ran down the hallway to recover his cellphone and clothing.

Combs’ lawyers argued that ‘more complete footage’ of the incident ‘contradicts’ the prosecution’s allegations and have offered to bring a forensic video analyst to his bail hearing today.

Amid the scandal, it’s been claimed Cassie is quietly working on reviving her music career after it was stalled by Combs for more than two decades.

She has turned her attention to a musical comeback, recently registering a new song and weighing up whether to drop tracks from her vault of unreleased music.

‘Cassie is considering making a comeback to music now that Diddy is behind bars and some of the executives who were his lackeys are resigning,’ a source exclusively told DailyMail.com in October.

‘She couldn’t have imagined her career would have been stalled in the way it was when her first album came out, but she has so many unreleased records that she wants to release if the timing and business is right.’

They added: ‘Her collaborators have been informed of this, so the royalty splits have been agreed.’

The revelation comes after Cassie, real name Cassie Ventura, made amendments to a track titled Into It in May this year, which she had initially registered with Universal Music back in 2010.

via: Daily Mail