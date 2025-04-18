Cassie Doubles Down Slamming Diddy For Bank Statements Request

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

Cassie says Diddy is fishing around, demanding she turn over her bank statements and a book she wrote about him … and she wants a judge to put the kibosh on his legal request.

The singer has voiced her displeasure towards the embattled music mogul’s new request in their legal case, insisting that the court also discard the demand.

Cassie was in a relationship with Diddy for over a decade, and last year, she accused him of subjecting her to a series of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.

Cassie is currently in a legal dispute with Diddy, who has issued a subpoena demanding that she provide her bank statements and any drafts or writings related to a book she authored about their relationship.

In her legal documents, Cassie asserts that the subpoena, which she received on March 19, is overly broad and premature, prompting her to seek court intervention to quash it.

Previously, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had claimed that Cassie expressed interest in selling him the rights to her book for $30 million to prevent its publication.

However, after switching lawyers, Cassie’s new attorney indicated that the book was no longer relevant due to a civil lawsuit she intended to file against Diddy.

Per TMZ, this lawsuit, which Cassie later filed, involved serious allegations of rape and abuse, and it was settled the day after she initiated the proceedings. Cassie is now focused on having the subpoena dismissed by the court.

Back in March, The Blast noted that Douglas Wigdor, the attorney representing Cassie, responded to the rapper’s accusations regarding the alleged editing of a 2016 assault video released by CNN. The rapper’s defense team argued that CNN destroyed the only copy of this video.

They suggested that the viral clip released by the network had been edited to cast Diddy in a negative light. Wigdor criticized Diddy’s claims, reiterating that the video accurately reflects the incident in question.

He expressed confidence that the footage will be presented as evidence during Diddy’s upcoming sex crimes trial, regardless of the ongoing disputes regarding its authenticity. The attorney also believed that Diddy’s motion to exclude the video from the trial would ultimately fail.

Diddy’s legal team had previously argued that the assault video involving Cassie had been altered to influence the judge’s decision regarding the rapper’s bail terms.

They contended that federal prosecutors presented an edited version of the viral footage at his bail hearing, intending to portray him as a greater threat than he actually was. His legal team continued that prosecutors mischaracterized the incident as a criminal act rather than a domestic dispute.

Diddy’s attorneys claimed that the prosecutors had access to the unedited video but modified it to present their strongest evidence of danger and obstruction.

In their defense, Diddy’s lawyers attempted to contextualize the violent acts shown in the video, labeling the altercation as a “sad glimpse into a decade-long consensual relationship.”

They further argued that the incident did not support the federal prosecutors’ allegations of sex trafficking or forced sexual acts.

On a more positive note, The Blast shared last October that Cassie is reportedly planning a musical comeback after years of hiatus due to her troubled relationship with Diddy.

Following his recent imprisonment and the resignations of some executives associated with him, she is considering releasing new music, including previously unheard projects.

Sources shared that Cassie is excited about the potential for her career to revive, as she has numerous unreleased tracks ready to go, pending the right timing and business arrangements.

Her collaborators have also been informed, and agreements on royalty splits have been established.

via: The Blast