Cash App Founder Bob Lee Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco [Video]

Businessman Bob Lee, who founded Cash App, has been stabbed to death in San Francisco, Calif. Tuesday, according to reports.

via: Complex

The San Francisco Police Department did not initially reveal the identity of the 43-year-old man, who was found by officers and taken to the hospital in a critical state before succumbing to his injuries. Sources have since identified Lee, who was most recently working with MobileCoin as the chief product officer. The incident is being investigated by police, but no arrests have been made so far.

“Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world,” MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard told KGO. “Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.” No details have been released regarding any potential suspects.

“I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco,” wrote Lee’s friend and former UFC fighter Jake Shields in a tweet. Elon Musk responded to Shields’ tweet and said he was “very sorry” to hear about Lee’s death.

Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2023

Throughout his career in the tech industry, Lee worked for various companies including Google, where he helped launch the Android operating system. He served as an early investor in MobileCoin, which he later joined in 2011. Lee also founded the social media network Present, and invested in companies including Figma, Beeper, Faire, and Clubhouse. He was among the team that helped the World Health Organization launch a mobile app through the COVID-19 pandemic.