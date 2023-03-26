In Case You Missed It: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Debunk Break-Up Rumors At SZA Concert [Video]

Not so fast.

via: HotNewHipHop

Reports claim Damson Idris and Lori Harvey called it quits but the couple still seem to be going strong. Media Take Out reports that friends close to the SKN founder confirmed that she’s no longer with the Snowfall star. “They were dating and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that,” the friend said, though they stated there’s no bad blood between Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. “There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now.” It seems as though Lori’s absence from the Swarm premier in LA raised suspicions among fans.

Just as the Internet went wild over the rumors, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey were spotted together, once again. In the face of the allegations of a split, they showed up to SZA’s concert where they were walking hand-in-hand. However, the two seem to be used to the rumors by now, as Idris explained to Rolling Stone. “… Just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life and that what you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby. And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too,” he said.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey began dating at the beginning of the year but speculation began when they were spotted together at an L.A. hotspot. Since then, they made their relationship Instagram official before appearing together at red-carpet events, such as the debut of Snowfall season 6. However, people weren’t necessarily convinced that the relationship was real. Some felt as though it was part of a publicity stunt. However, Harvey later denied that it was true.

As the fake news took over social media, Twitter couldn’t help but crack jokes. Some pointed at Lori Harvey’s dating record, claiming Damson couldn’t make it past the 90 day trial.