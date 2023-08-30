Cardi B Subpoenas Tasha K’s Wire Transfers, Bank And Tax Records

Earlier this year, gossip vlogger Tasha K filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying the $4 million judgment awarded to rapper Cardi B after she won judgement against Tasha for defamation.

via: Vibe

Cardi B shows no signs of letting up on Tasha K. The rap star has sent subpoenas for the blogger and media personality’s wire transfers and other bank and tax records as she continues to seek payment on the $4 million judgement she was awarded for defamation of character.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Bronx native’s latest legal move is an attempt to determine whether Tasha K, born LaTasha Kebe, has been transparent about her finances following her bankruptcy filing in May. Cardi has informed the judge presiding over Kebe’s bankruptcy case that subpoenas are being sent to various financial institutions Kebe is believed to be associated with.

Morris Legal & Tax LLC, Bank of American, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Discover Financial and American Express are among those who have been contacted with inquiries regarding Kebe’s holdings. This includes information detailing Kebe’s deposits, withdrawals, transfers, canceled checks, wires, and account statements. She also requested access to Kebe’s tax returns from 2019 through 2022, as well as the documents provided by Kebe to prepare said returns.

The rapper’s filing pertains to “all documents and communications received by or sent to third parties other than the Debtor, including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regarding the Debtor’s finances employment, income, expenses, businesses or business interests, including Kebe Studios, LLC, Monalisa Brown, LLC and Yelen Entertainment, LLC.”

In January 2022, Kebe was found liable for Defamation and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Harm and ordered to pay Cardi nearly $3 million, at the time. After attempting to appeal the judgement and requesting a new trial, in October 2022, the judge ordered Kebe to pay the Invasion of Privacy rapper $4 million immediately or to secure funding amid her appellate process.

This past May, Kebe filed for bankruptcy, claiming she had less than $60,000 in total assets. Many took the move as an attempt to avoid making her required seven-figure payout to the rap star.