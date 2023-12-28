Cardi B Shuts Down Offset Reconciliation Rumors After Spending Christmas Together

Cardi B is seemingly maintaining that she’s single.

A viral tweet by @TheePopFeed claimed Wednesday, “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”

A fan then responded with a clip of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the “Be Careful” rapper, 31, “liked” the video, all but confirming the original tweet was incorrect.

“They don’t expect ppl who have kids together to co-parent,” one fan replied.

“Could she not have went for herself and Wave,” another supporter asked.

“Yall be going hard on Cardi. Like this some dude she just messing around with. This is her husband her kids father,” a third pointed out. “Let them deal with their MARRIAGE I know a lot of y’all don’t know how that goes but folks go through s–t but don’t mean a united front won’t happen for them kids!”

Fans were convinced Cardi and Offset rekindled their relationship just weeks after their latest breakup when the pair celebrated Christmas together with their two kids: Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

Cardi and the Migos member, 32, both posted videos on social media of their little ones opening presents, causing many followers to believe their marriage was back on.

“Thought it would at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently I was wrong,” one person tweeted.

“lol they fooled everyone,” a second person added.

“Was all this break up thing a lie?” another asked.

However, several social media users pointed out that the couple likely got together for the holidays for the sake of their young children.

“Glad they can handle co-parenting without making any scandal. Happy for their children,” one fan gushed.

“They ain’t back together just co-parenting for Kulture Respect that,” a second person wrote.