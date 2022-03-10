Cardi B Shares Glimpse of 6-Month-Old Son [Photos]

Cardi B has been protecting the privacy of her six-month-old son from the public eye — and it doesn’t seem like that’ll stop anytime soon.

via: Rap-Up

Six months after giving birth to her baby boy, the “WAP” rapper has still not shared the name of her son or revealed his face on social media.

However, the mother of two did give her millions of followers a glimpse of her bundle of joy after a fan asked why she hasn’t posted a photo of him.

“Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day,” Cardi tweeted, prompting a fan to respond, “Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet.”

Cardi obliged by revealing a zoomed-in pic of her son’s eye and nothing more. “That’s all y’all will get,” she captioned the sneak peek.

However, that wasn’t enough to please the Twitter trolls, who reprimanded her for sharing the pic.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ?” Cardi asked. “It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated.Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff.”

How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ? It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated.Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2022

One person questioned why she posted the photo while Nicki Minaj’s name was trending, but Cardi was quick to shut them down.

“I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!! Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ?” she said. “Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do shit cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people.The f**k ?”

I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!! Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do shit cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people.The fuck ? https://t.co/K5IamOVPJN — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2022

She did receive support from Bardi Gang, including one member who told her to ignore the haters and “pay them dust.” Cardi agreed and told them to look out for her next single.

“You right babes …Imma let people have their fun ….Cause my next single is super pressure,” she said.

You right babes …Imma let people have their fun ….Cause my next single is super pressure https://t.co/lkNoGsLnRQ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2022

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child on Sept. 4. He joins big sister Kulture Kiari, who turns 4 in July.

In January, Cardi revealed that she wants to get her son’s name tatted on her face. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

Cardi owes social media nothing.