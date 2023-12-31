Cardi B Says She's Leaving Toxic Energy in 2023

Cardi B wants to leave the bad energy back in 2023.

via: Page Six

Cardi is turning over a new leaf after telling fans to “STFU” about her relationship status with estranged husband Offset.

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024,” the “I Like It” rapper wrote via X, formerly Twitter, Friday.

“Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!” she added.

I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day! pic.twitter.com/e7xV8Cl3JB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 30, 2023

The rapper is referring to her outburst from earlier in the day in which she cursed out fans over speculation that she and Offset were back together.

“Shut the f–k up,” Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shouted in a screen recording posted to X. “Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?!”

News broke earlier this month that Cardi and Offset were calling it quits again after rumors circulated that the “Ric Flair Drop” rapper cheated on her.

The “Be Careful” artist, 31, confirmed the split speculation via Instagram Live on Dec. 11.

However, Cardi told her followers that while she didn’t “think” Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, cheated on her, she also did not care to know the truth.

“I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

However, rumors that the two artists — who share kids Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2 — were back together began to swirl after they were seen spending Christmas together.