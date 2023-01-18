Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Recommendations for Plastic Surgeons [Video]

Cardi B needed some advice on plastic surgery and she went to the one person she trusted to have the inside scoop — Kim Kardashian.

Over the last several years, the 30-year-old rapper has spoken candidly about her plastic surgery journey and the ways it has boosted her confidence. The mother of two revisited the topic during the premiere episode of the Jason Lee Show, revealing how Kim Kardashian helped her search for a good plastic surgeon.

Cardi shared the information when Lee asked her why she has remained relatively reclusive over the past year. He recalled Cardi’s claim that she would go out more once she had her son Wave Set, who was born in 2021, and pointed out that the Invasion of Privacy rapper has yet to do so.

Cardi, who has dedicated most of her time to her work and family, had an explanation.

“I didn’t wanna pop out after I had my son, because I told you I wanted to get my body done first,” she said at the 2:55 mark below. “And it’s, like, a lot of people thought that when I gave birth, I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery, because you have to.”

Lee asked at what point did she decide to go under the knife.

“I always wanted to do certain things,” she said, before touching on the associated stigmas. “People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth. … If I wanna correct something or do a little something, something, I don’t give a fuck. I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself.”

After Cardi spoke about her 2020 nose job, she was asked about her hunt for a good doctor. Lee reminded the rapper about an instance at Kris Jenner’s house, when Kim gave her a list of recommended surgeons. Cardi confirmed she contacted a couple of those doctors, but didn’t say whether or not she used their services.

Cardi then reiterated she has no plans to have any more plastic surgery.

“Oh, I’m done,” she said. “I look great.”

Check out the video below.