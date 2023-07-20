Cardi B Reveals She Paid $20,000 for Kids' New Home Playground Set: 'This Is What I Work Hard For'

It’s important to Cardi B to give her kids the things she didn’t have growing up.

via: HipHopDX

Speaking to The New York Times for a feature about Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary published on Tuesday (July 18), Bardi opened up about the “perks of fame” and how it’s allowed her to buy multiple homes and even a playground set that costs more than some people’s cars.

“When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house – damn, I bought a lot of houses,” she said. “But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it.”

Despite the high price tag, Cardi is happy to spend every dollar. “This is what I work hard for, for my kids,” she added. “Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream.”

Cardi B and hubby Offset have two children together – a son named Wave Set who will soon be two, and daughter Kulture Kiari who just turned five this month and had multiple lavish parties to celebrate.

Kulture’s first big party happened on her actual birthday (July 10), with dad surprising not only her but mom too by renting out the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

Days later, the official Cardi-planned bash went down with tons of friends and family. At one point, this led to Cardi and Offset dancing with each other like they were the only ones in the room.

The lavish Super Mario-themed bash went down on Sunday (July 16). Mom and dad went all out for the party with the decor and character appearances, as well as the activations that included custom backpacks, a ball pit, a ceramics area, a bouncy house and more.

While Kulture was dressed like Princess Peach, Cardi channeled her inner Cinderella in a blue sequined gown and the Migos rapper rocked a black graphic tee and leather pants.

It’s likely there will be another lavish celebration for Wave’s birthday in the coming weeks, as the toddler will turn two on September 4.

I really go dummy for my kids…..Obsessed!!! I love it pic.twitter.com/51JcWUE4Jh — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2023