Cardi B Reveals She Lost a Multi-Million Dollar 'Call of Duty' Deal Because of 'Stupid Decisions from the Past'

September 27, 2022 4:43 PM PST

Cardi B took to social media with a cautionary tale.

The rapper shared with fans that she lost out on a multi-million dollar deal with ‘Call of Duty’ due to what she calls ‘stupid decisions from the past.’

We can only assume she’s referring to her recent guilty plea stemming from a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a nightclub.

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ is set to release next month. Considering it’s one of the biggest gaming releases of the year, Cardi’s probably kicking herself for missing out on such a big bag.

We wonder who they’re going to offer the deal to now…

Tags:Call of DutyCardi B