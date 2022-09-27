Cardi B Reveals She Lost a Multi-Million Dollar 'Call of Duty' Deal Because of 'Stupid Decisions from the Past'

Cardi B took to social media with a cautionary tale.

The rapper shared with fans that she lost out on a multi-million dollar deal with ‘Call of Duty’ due to what she calls ‘stupid decisions from the past.’

We can only assume she’s referring to her recent guilty plea stemming from a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a nightclub.

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ is set to release next month. Considering it’s one of the biggest gaming releases of the year, Cardi’s probably kicking herself for missing out on such a big bag.

We wonder who they’re going to offer the deal to now…