Cardi B Rep Says There’s ‘No Truth’ to Her Wild LAPD Allegations | lovebscott.com

Earlier this week, Cardi B hopped on social media to talk about a harrowing experience with the LAPD. According to her, officials approached her at or near her residence because they thought she was engaging in drug trafficking and in possession of a gun.

via: Daily Beast

Cardi threatened to sue the Los Angeles Police Department, accusing officers of detaining her on suspicion she was trafficking drugs and forcing her to strip naked.

Hours later, a representative for the Grammy winner pushed back on the claims in a statement to The Daily Beast, saying that the Instagram Live video she posted Monday night was “taken out of context” and that there was “no truth” to the accusations she made.

“Apologies for any confusion,” the representative added, without going into further detail.

In the video, Cardi described the alleged incident, which she said stemmed from a tip to police from an unknown party.

“I got stopped by the cops yesterday,” Cardi alleged. “They thought I was trafficking fentanyl, and they thought I had a gun in my car, so they stopped me and everything. All the helicopters in L.A., they was outside. Yo, I was freaking out.”

When reached by phone on Tuesday, an LAPD Media Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast that “at the moment, we don’t have any information as to what she’s alleging.”

“The LAPD has no record of contact with Cardi B,” LAPD detective Meghan Aguilar told The Daily Beast in an email.

“They had me outside for like, three hours,” Cardi B continued in her video. “They had me getting butt naked outside, shit was crazy. It was deadass a movie and whatever, but you already know.”

“I’m about to sue the LAPD,” she added. “They got me fucked up.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper also claimed that the officers who stopped her didn’t know who she was.

“I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Like, do I look like I gotta sell some shit? Why would I do that? I would never pull no shit like that,’” she said. “They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and shit, like they really trying to ruin my life type shit. Like y’all don’t even fucking know. I been going through a lot lately.”