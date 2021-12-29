Cardi B and Reebok Set to Release Second Collection [Photos]

Cardi B has reunited with Reebok for a second collaboration. Titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” the new collection was inspired by New York City at night and features an array of metallic sneakers in addition to apparel.

via: Reebok

According to WWD, the Invasion of Privacy rapper’s latest capsule is called “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” which is inspired by New York City’s notorious skyline and radiant lights. The collection will include new Cardi B Classic Leather sneakers in metallic shades and a new apparel line that accentuates NYC at night. The pieces range will include oversized cargo pants, tights crop tops and more. It also includes a fleece robe that features Cardi’s signature logo, reports the outlet. Sizes will range from 2XS to 4X and the collection will also feature kids’ footwear sizes.

This will be the “Bodak Yellow” spitter’s second drop with Reebok. Her first launch, which was called “Let Me Be…In My World,” was released back in August.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi said in a statement. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on.”

Earlier this year, Cardi and Reebok teamed up for a “Mommy and Me” footwear collection, which was inspired by her oldest child Kulture and the “indescribable feeling of love she experienced when her daughter was born.” The collection featured new versions of the rapper’s Club C Cardi sneaker that came in two monochrome colorways — Aqua Dust and Rose Gold. The colors were “inspired by special moments with Kulture and Cardi’s life as a mom,” according to the footwear and clothing brand.

Cardi’s “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” collection will be available to shop on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. ET online on Reebok’s website and at select stores.