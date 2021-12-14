Cardi B Reacts to Earning 3 Diamond Singles, Tied for Most Diamond Songs Ever by a Woman Artist [Photos + Video]

It’s often said that good things come in threes — and for Cardi B, it’s absolutely true this week as The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin her third single to reach diamond (10 million units sold) this year.

via: Complex

Cardi not only becomes the first woman rapper to have three diamond single certifications, she joins Katy Perry as the only two women to ever accomplish such a feat. Her previous two diamond singles are “Bodak Yellow,” which is also off her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, and her Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You.”

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond,” she wrote. “I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.”

Oooo and don’t forget over a billion views on YouTube ? I gotta go back in time pull up the stats! https://t.co/UJ47Z71dAW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 14, 2021

Cardi and J Balvin also shared a brief moment over Twitter in response to the news.

Cardi adjusted her Twitter header to reflect her two diamond single certifications, but that will need to be changed once again.

She also shared a fun fact about the single. “This song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that gets me the most coin since it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time,” she said. That’s just fantastic. Check out the song above.