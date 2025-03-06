Cardi B Plan For Payment Of Full $3.9M Judgment Against Tasha K Finalized

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Cardi B‘s $3.9 million judgment won in her defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K has been years in the making, but a payment plan for the full amount has finally been officially laid out.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a bankruptcy judge approved Tasha’s payment plan, allowing her to clear her debts by making installments from her income over time.

The payment plan stems from Cardi’s defamation lawsuit against the Unwine podcast creator, which has been ongoing since March 2019. As part of the agreement, Tasha must submit copies of her tax returns to Cardi’s legal team. She also has to provide quarterly income reports to the court to ensure she’s staying on track.

Advertisement

Cardi’s inner circle secured protection through a non-disparagement clause. It bars Tasha from making any defamatory or derogatory comments about the rapper and her family.

At one point, Cardi considered forgiving the debt, but that option seems to be off the table now. Despite the ongoing battle, Tasha appeared relieved on social media alongside her attorney as the plan was finalized.

While Tasha’s bankruptcy ordeal is behind her, she still has a long road ahead to settle the multimillion-dollar judgment.

via: Hot97

Advertisement

Cardi B & Tasha K Agree to Bankruptcy Plan, $3.9M Judgment Still On

Tasha K was able to get out of bankruptcy with a payment plan … but she still has to pay up on the $3.9M judgment she lost in her case against Cardi B … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop.

On Wednesday, a bankruptcy judge signed off on Tasha K’s plan … Tasha K will make payments to Cardi from her income she brings in from her projects over time to satisfy the judgment Cardi got in her lawsuit against the blogger.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s inner circle also got some protection in the form of a non-disparagement clause, which bars Tasha from making any derogatory or defamatory comments about Cardi and her family.

Advertisement

To ensure things go smoothly, Tasha will also have to submit copies of her tax returns to Cardi’s lawyer and file quarterly reports with the court about the income she’s generating while the plan is in effect.

If you recall, there was even a time when Cardi was considering letting Tasha off the hook … but it looks like that time has since passed.

The ‘Unwine’ podcast creator seemed rather relieved when she posted up with her attorney on social media when the plan was being finalized … this has been brewing since March 2019!!!

via: TMZ

Advertisement