Cardi B Makes History with 'WAP' at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B is a history-making BET Hip-Hop Awards winner!

Thanks to “WAP,” Cardi is now the first female artist to win Best Hip-Hop video twice.

via Billboard:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the top winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which were telecast on Tuesday (Oct. 5) on BET. They won three awards for their provocative smash “WAP”: song of the year, best hip hop video and best collaboration.

Cardi B is the first female artist to win best hip hop video twice. She won two years ago for “Money.” Among all artists, Drake is the category leader with five awards. T.I., Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar have each won twice.

This is the second year in a row that an all-female pairing has won best collaboration. “Savage” (remix) by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé won last year.

Lil Baby, Tyler, The Creator and Jay-Z each won two awards in competition.

Lil Baby won hip-hop artist of the year for the first time. He was nominated last year but lost to Megan Thee Stallion. Lil Baby also shared the award for duo or group with Lil Durk.

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost took hip hop album of the year. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. All but two of the winners in this category have topped Billboard’s flagship chart. Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d. city (the 2013 winner) and The Carters’ Everything Is Love (the 2018 winner) both reached No. 2. Tyler, The Creator won a second award, best live performer, as well as an honorary award, the Rock The Bells cultural influence award. L.L. Cool J presented that honor.

Jay-Z won impact track for the second time for his featured role on the late Nipsey Hussle’s “What It Feels Like.” Jay-Z first won in the category four years ago for “The Story of O.J.” At this year’s show, he also won the sweet 16: best featured verse award for the track.

J. Cole won lyricist of the year for the second time in three years. Kendrick Lamar has won seven times in that category. Common and Lil Wayne have also won twice.

Missy Elliott won best video director of the year. She’s the third woman to win in that category in the last four years. Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor won last year. Karena Evans won in 2018.

Hit-Boy won producer of the year for the second year in a row. He’s the third producer to win back-to-back awards in this category, following DJ Mustard (2013-14) and Metro Boomin (2016-17).

Yung Bleu won best new hip hop artist. Three previous winners in that category went on to win hip-hop artist of the year the following year. They were: Drake (2009), Nicki Minaj (2010) and Cardi B (2017).

“WAP” definitely deserves its accolades.