Cardi B Granted Right to Begin Seizing Tasha K’s Property to Help Satisfy $4 Million Judgment

Cardi B is coming after everything she’s owed from blogger Tasha K.

According to new legal documents, a judge has granted Cardi the right to begin seizing Tasha K’s property in efforts to satisfy the $4 million judgement she won in 2019’s defamation lawsuit.

via Black Enterprise:

Attorneys for the former Love & Hip Hop: New York reality TV star filed a writ of execution against Tasha K and Kebe Studios LLC in Georgia on Thursday. She can now legally seek ways to collect on the judgment awarded her when she won the defamation lawsuit she filed.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. The jury found Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. Variety also reported that the $3 million comes on top of the $1.25 million she was initially awarded, totaling $4.25 million for the rapper.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 over Tasha K’s slanderous YouTube videos. With over one million subscribers, Tasha K told her viewers that Cardi B had herpes, previously worked as a prostitute, cheated on her husband, Offset(formerly of Migos), and used hard drugs, among a slew of other claims.

Tasha K avoided paying the rapper and then filed an appeal. Billboard reported a judge upheld the $4 million defamation verdict. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected an appeal after the blogger claimed the verdict resulted from a “lopsided presentation of evidence to the jury.”

The court said Kebe failed to properly make that argument to the trial judge, meaning she gave up her right to do so before an appeals court. “Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court wrote. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

Last month, Tasha K took to Instagram to give Cardi B an apology.

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash,” the YouTuber talked about learning her lesson. “Today, we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again,” she wrote. “To Cardi & her team, I apologize sincerely. We Live & Learn…”

