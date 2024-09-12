Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Shares Photos from Delivery Room | www.lovebscott.com

It’s a girl for Cardi B!
The rapper took to Instagram to announce she’s welcomed a brand new baby girl — her third child!
While we don’t have a name yet, the little one joins older siblings Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, and Wave Set Cephus, 3 — whom Cardi shares with Offset.
Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships.
In a carousel, Cardi shared pictures from the delivery room.
Take a look:
